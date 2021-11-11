Watch
SpaceX aims for night crew launch; ailing astronaut now OK

John Raoux/AP
Astronauts, from left, Tom Marshburn, Matthias Maurer, of Germany, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron wave as they leave the Operations and Checkout building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-A Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The four astronauts are scheduled to fly on SpaceX's Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX Crew Launch
Posted at 7:12 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 19:12:07-05

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is counting down toward a nighttime launch of four astronauts for NASA.

The Falcon rocket is scheduled to blast off Wednesday night from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

That would put the one German and three U.S. astronauts at the International Space Station by late Thursday.

The flight is running nearly two weeks late, after weather and medical delays. One of the astronauts was sidelined last week by an undisclosed medical issue.

NASA says the unidentified astronaut is fully recovered. The launch comes just two days after SpaceX brought four station astronauts back to Earth.

