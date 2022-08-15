Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

South Carolina woman finds joy with robotic cat after real one dies of cancer

Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 11.52.06 AM.png
WRDW via CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 11.52.06 AM.png
Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 12:55:05-04

A robotic cat is providing comfort to an elderly woman in South Carolina.

Linda Williams's new friend is named Lisa.

"She makes me feel good," Williams told CBS affiliate WRDW. "I’m gonna hold you up so they can see you.”

Williams felt alone after she lost her cat to cancer, the news outlet reported.

According to WRDW, Lisa is the product of a project that helps people who are socially isolated.

“It means a lot to me. She means a lot to me since I got her,” Williams told the news outlet.

According to the news outlet, Williams is the first person at her residential center to have a robotic cat.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019