High school basketball team, community show support for coach on his way to surgery

DENISON, Iowa. (KMTV) - A girls basketball team in the small town of Denison, Iowa gathered bright and early Friday morning with signs and well wishes. It wasn't game day, the show of support was for their coach, Adam Burns.

Burns was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor and on Friday, he made the trip to Omaha for surgery.

For those who know Burns, there's one word that comes to mind: selfless.

"From the day he entered this community, he bought into this community, he's a leader, he's an amazing father, he's an amazing husband," Nick Bradley, a colleague said.

Bradley is feeling a flurry of emotions. Still, he keeps faith in the phrase "Adam Strong."

"It's a difficult situation for all involved, being a young father, being a young husband, but he's strong and I know he's gonna get through this," Bradley said.

Hannah Neemann, Ellie Magnuson and Paige Andersen organized the send-off. Burns is their coach.

"When our school teams make it to state, we do something like this, we did it for state basketball our sophomore year, and Coach Burns loved it, so we thought it was just a way to make his day better," Andersen said.

With emotions running high, people are in dire need of hope, leaning on each other to show support for a selfless man who has shown up countless times for them.

"You don't believe that it could happen, especially to somebody that cares so deeply, so amazing," Neemann said.

This story originally reported by Isabella Basco on 3NewsNow.com.