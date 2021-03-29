Crews have set container ship in Suez Canal free, canal service provider says

A colossal container ship that was stuck across the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been set free, according to a canal service provider.

Leth Agencies said Monday that the vessel had been refloated in the canal, one of the world’s most crucial arteries for trade.

Helped by the peak of high tide, a flotilla of tugboats managed to wrench the bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the sandy back of the crucial waterway, where it had been firmly lodged since last Tuesday.

The freeing of the ship came after officials said the ship was partially refloated thanks to tugboats that pushed and pulled while the full moon's tides raised the water level.

For days, crews were using dredgers to remove mud and sand around the ship in an attempt to free the massive ship.

Satellite images show the vessel’s bulbous bow beginning to turn in the right direction.

Why should you care about a stuck ship? Well, the canal is a crucial waterway for the world’s economy and officials estimate the obstruction held up about $9 billion in global trade each day other boats were not able to pass.

The obstruction also strained supply chains that were already hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

