Shaun White ends Olympic career with 4th place finish

Francisco Seco/AP
United States' Shaun White waves after competing in the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Posted at 10:06 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 22:06:49-05

Shaun White shed some tears as his snowboarding career came to an end at the Beijing Olympics.

White finished fourth in the men's halfpipe Thursday.

The three-time Olympic champion scored an 85 and was momentarily in second before strong runs by Australia's Scotty James and Japan's Ayumu Hirano of Japan.

The 35-year-old White executed his patented Double McTwist 1260 and then a frontside 1260 at the end, but it wasn't enough to make it onto the podium.

Hirano scored a 96 to win gold. James took silver and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer won bronze.

