Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces death of father

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Posted at 8:33 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 20:38:42-05

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his father, Abe, died Wednesday at the age of 98.

"In so many ways—he personified the greatest generation," Schumer said in a statement on social media.

Schumer described his father as a kind and resilient man.

"He took whatever was thrown at him no matter how difficult, did his job, never complained," Schumer said. "An amazing husband, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent. We love him & will miss him."

According to the New York Daily News, Schumer told reporters earlier this week that his father had been in the hospital after a recent heart procedure.

On Veterans Day, Schumer shared a picture of his father, who was in a wheelchair. Schumer thanked his father for serving the country in World War II.

