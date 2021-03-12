Sen. Schumer urges NY Gov. Cuomo to resign amid sexual harassment scandal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Friday amid a sexual harassment scandal that has rankled Cuomo in recent weeks.

Cuomo has repeatedly rebuffed calls of his resignation after six women have come forward accusing the governor of sexual harassment. One of the women reported that the governor groped her, prompting a criminal investigation in Albany.

Schumer was joined by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who also represents New York, in calling for Cuomo's resignation.

“Confronting and overcoming the COVID crisis requires sure and steady leadership,” Schumer and Gillibrand said in a joint statement. “We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Gov. Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Gov. Cuomo should resign.”

Earlier in the week, the New York legislature began an impeachment investigation into Cuomo’s actions.

While Cuomo has admitted to making inappropriate statements, he has denied allegations of groping.