Sen. Lindsey Graham finally testifies before GA grand jury

Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly completed his testimony before a special grand jury in Georgia. The Fulton County district attorney is investigating former President Donald Trump's actions following the 2020 election.

In a statement obtained by NBC News, a representative for the senator said that he would not comment on the process.

“The Senator feels he was treated with respect, professionalism, and courtesy,” the statement reportedly says.

Graham didn't want to appear before the special grand jury. He appealed all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court to try and quash a subpoena.

The Supreme Court weighed in last month and decided it wouldn't block Graham from testifying.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reportedly wanted to ask Graham about a phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the weeks after the election.

Raffensperger said Graham asked whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, something Raffensperger took as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes. Graham has dismissed that interpretation as “ridiculous.”

Graham claimed his actions were protected because he was working as a U.S. Senator.

Trump lost Georgia to Biden by less than 1%. He previously carried the state in 2016 when he beat Hillary Clinton.