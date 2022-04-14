Second recall issued at Tesla for obstructing pedestrian warning

Tesla is recalling nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S., most for a second time, because a "Boombox" function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable "Boombox" if owners are using a feature that lets them "summon" the vehicles at low speeds. The first recall in February disabled "Boombox" if the Tesla vehicles are in drive, neutral or reverse.

Both recalls will be done with online software updates. The new recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Model Y, X, and S vehicles, as well as 2017 through 2022 Model 3s.

Also on Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted documents showing that Tesla is recalling more than 7,000 Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022 because the side curtain airbags may not inflate as intended in a crash when the windows are lowered.