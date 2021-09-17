Seattle area to require proof of vaccination for indoor, outdoor venues

People in the Seattle area will have to show proof of vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, and large outdoor venues.

Public Health – Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin signed a "verification of vaccination order" which will go into effect on Oct. 25.

The order requires attendees of outdoor recreational and entertainment events with 500 or more people to show proof of vaccination.

Indoor restaurants, bars, and taverns with seating capacity of 12 and more and entertainment and recreational venues will also have to request proof of vaccination.

A person can show a recent negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the establishments.

The new policy is similar to the ones in New York and San Francisco.