Sandy Hook families reach historic settlement with gun maker Remington

The surviving families of the nine victims of the Sandy Hook shooting have reached a settlement with Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the tragedy.

The company will pay families $73 million.

Attorneys made the announcement Tuesday.

A Bushmaster XM15-E2S semiautomatic rifle was used in the shooting in 2012.

20 children and six educators died.

The plaintiffs represent nine of the victims.

The gunman, Adam Lanza, shot and killed his mother before turning the gun on himself.

He died that same day.

The victims’ families sued Remington in 2014.

They argued Remington was negligent in allowing civilian customers to use an assault-style rifle that is suited for military and law enforcement use.

Families claimed this violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Remington has denied the allegations and argued that it was protected by a federal law that gives gun makers immunity from liability in crimes in which their guns were used.

This is the first time a gun maker has been held liable for a mass shooting in the U.S.

Remington has since filed for bankruptcy.

