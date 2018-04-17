San Diego doctor surrenders license over drug use allegations

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego doctor surrendered his license Monday, a year after he was allegedly found unconscious on the floor of a bathroom at the UC San Diego Medical Center after injecting himself with the powerful drug Sufentanil.



Three syringes were located near his body, two of which still contained Sufentanil, according to a complaint filed by the Medical Board of California.



In January 2017, Bradley Hay was scheduled to preform anesthesia on two patients. The complaint says at some point that morning, he accidentally cut his finger while cutting a bagel, causing tendon damage.



The complaint says: “Despite the injury he returned to his assigned surgical cases in order to steal medical for his own use.”



"Betrayal is the biggest word that comes to my mind,” said Randy Dalo.



Dalo is the patient mentioned in the Medical Board complaint. He filed a lawsuit against Hay, the Regents of the University of California and an anesthesiology nurse.



"I trusted these people with my life; literally, my life in their hands,” Dalo said.



According to the Medical Board complaint, at some point during the patient's surgery, there was a charting error regarding the amount of Sufentanil administered to the patient. It says when Hay noted the error, he told another person in the room, “We’ll never get the dose right now, so let’s make the record say we gave the whole amount.”



The complaint reveals after the surgery Hay went into a bathroom and injected himself with Sufentanil.