Sailor from Severna Park among 5 killed in Navy helicopter crash off San Diego Coast

SAN DIEGO, Ca. — The United States Navy has identified five crew members who were killed aboard a helicopter when it crashed off the coast of San Diego on August 31.

Despite their bodies never having been recovered, the Navy declared all five dead after days of negative search efforts.

One of the victims is Sarah F. Burns, a 31-year-old Hospital Corpsman from Severna Park.

The four other sailors are Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the helicopter was reportedly conducting routine flight operations from the USS Abraham Lincoln beforehand.

Governor Larry Hogan took to Twitter Sunday morning to offer his condolences.

"I ask all Marylanders to join me in sending our deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns of Severna Park, and her four fellow sailors who were killed in last week’s tragic helicopter crash. Fair winds and following seas," wrote Hogan.