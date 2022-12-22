Russian hurdler disqualified from 2012 Olympics, American to receive gold medal

Russia's 400-meter hurdles victory at the 2012 London Olympic Games has officially been thrown out.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Natalya Antyukh did not appeal her ban for doping by the Oct. 21 deadline. Antyukh was reportedly already serving a four-year sanction for a previous violation.

The latest infraction stems from historical data that showed evidence of doping among Russian athletes, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The International Olympic Committee has been informed that it can reallocate medals from the 2012 Olympic race.

American Lashinda Demus will be moved up to the first place spot and receive a gold medal for her performance. Demus was considered one of the favorites in the race as she was the 2011 world champion in the event.

Zuzana Hejnová of the Czech Republic and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica also moved up one spot. They will receive silver and bronze medals.