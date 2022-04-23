President Biden announces ban on Russian ships

President Joe Biden announced Saturday a ban on ships from Russia using ports in the United States.

It is the latest sanction the Biden administration has used against Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"The United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from our ports," Biden tweeted. "That means no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by a Russian interest will be allowed to dock in a United States port or access our shores. None."

Earlier this week, Biden announced an additional $800 million in U.S. military aid would be sent to Ukraine. That is in addition in $500 million in new support for Ukraine's economy.