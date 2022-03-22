Watch
Pope Francis speaks with Zelenskyy about 'difficult humanitarian situation'

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Pope Francis listens to speeches during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 22, 2022
Pope Francis spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone Tuesday.

Zelesnkyy tweeted about the conversation.

He said he “told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops.”

"The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated," Zelenskyy went on to say in the tweet.

Zelenskyy also spoke with the Italian parliament via video conference on Tuesday.

He told lawmakers that Pope Francis had endorsed Ukraine’s right to defend itself from Russia.

The pontiff has previously denounced Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and has called for aid to help the country.

