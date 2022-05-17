European Union and US to coordinate efforts to control 'negative impacts' of Russia's war

PARIS — The European Union and the United States on Monday agreed to further coordinate their actions “to mitigate the negative impacts” of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the global economy.

Representatives of the EU Commission, the bloc of 27 nations’ executive body, and the U.S. administration gathered in Saclay, southwest of Paris, to discuss cooperation issues.

A joint statement after the meeting Monday of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council said they committed to “work jointly with Ukraine to rebuild its economy and ... facilitate trade and investment.”

They also agreed to developing a “common analytical framework” for identifying Russia’s information manipulation and interference.

Both parties praised “unprecedented cooperation on export controls” which notably aims at preventing Moscow from further developing its industrial and military capabilities.

The EU Commission executive vice-president in charge of competition, Margrethe Vestager, said EU-U.S. cooperation “goes beyond our reaction to the war” in Ukraine.

“We can create a positive vision for our economies and for a democratic governance of the internet,” she said.