Cruise ship in the Netherlands will house 1,500 Ukrainian refugees

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands — Holland America is volunteering one of its ships to temporarily house Ukrainian refugees.

The Volendam will dock in the Dutch city of Rotterdam for three months to provide shelter for about 1,500 Ukrainians.

Holland America will provide three hot meals a day to refugees, as well as internet access and other necessities.

To accommodate refugees, the cruise line will cancel three voyages that were scheduled for the Volendam.

Guests will be accommodated on other itineraries.

Service will resume on July 3.

“We are in a unique position to accommodate the immediate need for food and housing, so we felt it was very important to work with the City of Rotterdam and charter this ship,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line in a statement.

The Dutch government has pledged to house 50,000 refugees from Ukraine.

The government reached out to the cruise line in March to ask if a ship could be used to house Ukrainians.

So far, 100 Ukrainians have boarded the ship.

More are expected in the coming days.