Russia hits residential neighborhood in Ukraine's second-largest city, reports say

Marienko Andrew/AP
ADDS THAT THE PERSONNEL CARRIER IS RUSSIAN - A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country's second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)
Posted at 12:03 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 12:03:53-05

Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, is facing a fierce offensive from Russian troops.

A residential neighborhood in the city was hit by Russian rockets, a Ukrainian official told CNN.

At least one civilian, a female, was killed and 31 others were wounded, the Kharkiv City Council said on Facebook.

Death toll counts in the city vary— with at least one Ukrainian official saying "dozens" are dead and "hundreds" are wounded.

"What is happening now in Kharkiv is a military crime," said Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synyehubov. "This is the genocide of the Ukrainian people."

A senior U.S. defense official said taking Kharkiv “remains an objective” of the Russians. However, the official stated that the city has not fallen yet.

Kharkiv is home to 1.4 million people.

