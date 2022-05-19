Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired 'Sound of Music,' dies

Rosmarie Trapp, whose Austrian family, the von Trapps, was made famous in the musical and beloved movie “The Sound of Music,” has died.

Trapp Family Lodge says she died Friday at the age of 93 at a nursing home in Morrisville, Vermont.

Rosmarie was the first daughter of Austrian naval Capt. Georg von Trapp and Maria von Trapp and a younger half-sibling of the older von Trapp children.

The family escaped from Nazi-occupied Austria in 1938 and performed singing tours throughout Europe and America.

They settled in Vermont in the early 1940s and opened a ski lodge in Stowe.