Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree begins journey to NYC

An 82-foot tree is headed for Rockefeller Center after being cut down in upstate New York on Thursday.

The 14-ton tree was will make a 209-mile journey to New York City from the Albany area.

There, it will be decorated with 50,000 multicolor LED lights.

The tree will be lit for the first time on Nov. 30 at a ceremony.

It will be on display through Jan. 15.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is one of New York City's top holiday attractions and has been featured in a number of television shows and movies.