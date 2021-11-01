Watch
Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

Al Seib/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2021, file photo, Robert Durst looks at jurors as he appears in a courtroom in Inglewood, Calif. A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife’s 1982 disappearance.(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 7:46 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 19:46:40-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst.

He was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst tested positive for COVID-19 days after his sentencing hearing. His attorney said he was hooked up to a ventilator, however, his latest mugshot, published by TMZ, does not show Durst on a ventilator. He appears sick and frail in a hospital bed.

He was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

