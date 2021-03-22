Reviews.org to offer up $2,400 to anyone who survives 24 hours without technology

Reviews.org wants to pay you $2,400 to stay away from TVs, computers, and cell phones for 24 hours.

The product testing company announced they are holding a 24-hour Digital Detox Challenge, where participants will get paid not to use their phones or smart devices for a whole day.

Through March 26, you can apply and explain in 100 words or less why the company should choose you to compete in the competition.

Contestants will be given a safe to lock up their devices and a $200 Amazon gift card for a tech-free survival kit.

The winners that will be able to compete will be announced on the company's YouTube page on March 29.