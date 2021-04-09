Restaurants bounce back, hold national recruiting days to hire thousands of new employees

Fast-food burger chain McDonald’s announced a three-day hiring event that hopes to hire 25,000 people across the state of Texas alone.

They are the latest to announce large hiring events as more businesses are opening up across the country as decreasing COVID-19 numbers allow some safety restrictions to lift.

Some fast-food restaurants did well during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic with drive-thru and carry-out service. Now, with the warmer weather and some restrictions being lifted on dining capacity, people are eating out more.

This Texas hiring is in addition to other events McDonald’s has held around the country in the last few weeks, ranging from a few hundred new hires to a few thousand.

McDonald’s says it is hiring crew and management positions in the Texas hiring event, running April 13-15.

Breakfast restaurant chain IHOP is holding a national recruiting day on May 19, where they want to try to hire 10,000 people at more than 1,600 locations around the country.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell announced this week they want to hire 5,000 new employees in one day. On April 21, the Tex-Mex food chain will be holding interviews in restaurant parking lots at nearly 2,000 locations.

Taco Bell has had to sweeten the deal as they struggle to hire enough workers to keep up with increasing sales.

“It is no secret that the labor market is tight” now, Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell’s chief people officer, said in a statement to Reuters.

The company has added more vacation time and maternity time as potential employee benefits.