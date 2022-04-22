Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Reelection disqualification hearing for Marjorie Taylor Greene begins Friday

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Brynn Anderson/AP
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Posted at 7:49 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 07:49:05-04

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to appear Friday at a hearing in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn’t be allowed to run for reelection.

The challenge says the Republican congresswoman is ineligible to run under a provision of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

It alleges that she aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021.

It was filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office by five voters who live in Greene’s congressional district.

Many of Greene’s constituents have said she aided the insurrection by promoting misinformation on social media, including false information about voter fraud and videos speaking up against a peaceful transfer of power.

She is also accused of coordinating with protesters.

As required by law, the secretary of state asked an administrative law judge to hold a hearing on the complaint.

The judge will issue a recommendation to Georgia’s secretary of state on whether Greene should be disqualified from reelection.

The hearing will make Greene the first lawmaker to testify under oath regarding the January 6 capitol attack.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019