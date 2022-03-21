Watch
Rare snake found in Alabama for only the second time

Posted at 7:46 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 19:48:24-04

Wildlife officials in Alabama discovered a rare Eastern indigo snake for only the second time in more than 60 years.

According to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the young snake is the "product of natural pairings among those purposefully released in Conecuh National Forest."

An effort to release indigos born in captivity began in 2006, state officials said.

"The snake found yesterday indicates that the project is resulting in some thriving and reproducing indigos," the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said.

The Eastern indigo snake is non-venomous and can grow up to 8 feet long. The first Eastern indigo snake discovered in Alabama was located in 2020, officials said.

