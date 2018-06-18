Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in Miami

The rapper shot Monday while reportedly shopping in South Florida has died, according to authorities.

20-year-old XXXTentacion was reportedly shopping for motorcycles and, as he was leaving, someone ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

According to TMZ, the rapper is awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend and is facing more than a dozen felony charges. Prosecutors have also accused him of witness tampering.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the rapper was taken to the hospital where he later died.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The rapper has a history in San Diego. XXXTentacion was performing at the Observatory North Park in 2017 when someone reportedly rushed onto the stage and punched him.

Security at the venue then became involved in an altercation with at least 10 other people, including a 19-year-old who was stabbed.

The violent night was said to have started with a feud between XXXTentacion and San Diego-based rapper Rob Stone.

Scroll through the map below to see where the shooting took place in Florida: