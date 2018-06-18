Rapper XXXTentacion shot, killed in Miami

The rapper shot Monday while reportedly shopping in South Florida has died, according to authorities.
20-year-old XXXTentacion was reportedly shopping for motorcycles and, as he was leaving, someone ran up to his vehicle and shot him.
According to TMZ, the rapper is awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend and is facing more than a dozen felony charges. Prosecutors have also accused him of witness tampering.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the rapper was taken to the hospital where he later died.
#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead.