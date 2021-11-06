Watch
Prosecutor in Andrew Cuomo's groping case seeks more time

AP
In this still image from video, Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)
Posted at 9:17 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 21:17:19-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor investigating accusations that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a woman has asked a judge for more time.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a letter Friday that the criminal complaint filed last week by the local sheriff was “potentially defective.”

The request throws the high-profile case into turmoil a week after Cuomo was accused in the sheriff's complaint of committing a misdemeanor sex crime.

Soares said in a letter to Judge Holly Trexler that his office had been investigating the matter for several months but still has a large volume of material to review.

A spokesperson for Soares said the court granted a delay until Jan. 7, 2022.

Cuomo stepped down as New York governor amid numerous sexual misconduct allegations. He has denied any wrongdoing.

