President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, helped a food kitchen prepare Thanksgiving meals for the needy before they left town like millions of other Americans.

The president served turkey and the first lady handled the sweet potatoes at DC Central Kitchen.

When asked what he was thankful for, President Biden said, "The people I'm standing next to are what I'm thankful for."

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also joined the outing to DC Central Kitchen.

The Bidens are resuming their tradition of spending the holiday on tiny Nantucket island in Massachusetts.

Last year, the Bidens celebrated Thanksgiving at home in Delaware because of COVID-19 concerns.

Biden is expected to return to the White House on Sunday.