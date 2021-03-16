Menu

Postmates driver caught on camera stealing cat from home, officials say

Posted at 5:59 PM, Mar 16, 2021
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say a Postmates driver delivered food to a family at an Adams County home and then took off with their cat.

The alleged cat theft was caught on camera during a delivery on March 9 around 10:27 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the incident on their Facebook account Tuesday.

They show a woman in a white SUV pulling up to the house. The woman drops off the delivery and then picks up “Simba” the cat. She then gets in her car, and drives away.

Simba is an 11-month-old orange tabby cat with a pink nose and an “M” above it. Authorities say he is not microchipped but was wearing a collar tag with a gold circle on it.

This story originally reported by Robert Garrison on TheDenverChannel.com

