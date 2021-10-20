Police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout in Atlanta

Authorities in Georiga say a man fatally shot a woman and then died during a shootout with officers at an Atlanta apartment building.

The Associated Press reported police were called out to a luxury high-rise condo at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an active shooter.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, once on scene, officers determined the shots were coming from the 21st floor. As they approached the scene, they noticed a man, later identified as 32-year-old Jarvis Jarrette, shooting from the balcony.

The bureau said Jarrette fired a rifle at responding officers, and at least one officer returned fire.

Once inside the apartment, officers found a woman dead inside,

Jarrette was found dead on the balcony, the bureau said in a press release.

"The GBI investigation is limited to the use of force by the involved officers," the bureau said in the news release.

The bureau said homicide investigators with the Atlanta Police Department "are investigating the original incident, the death of a woman and related incidents."