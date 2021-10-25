Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Police officer, 5 others injured in shooting at Idaho mall

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Dent, Idaho News 6
Boise Towne Square Mall
Boise Towne Square Shots Fired
Boise Towne Square Shots Fired
Posted at 5:59 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 17:59:11-04

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Six people, including a Boise Police officer, were hurt in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, authorities said Monday.

One person was taken into custody, according to police.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.

Police say they are working to notify the families of those involved.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019