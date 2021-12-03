Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Plumber finds cash, checks in wall at Joel Osteen's Texas church

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - This April 24, 2010 file photo shows Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen at Dodger Stadium during his "A Night of Hope" in Los Angeles. Osteen said in a statement to ABC News on Aug. 28, 2017, that his Lakewood Church would open as a shelter for Hurricane Harvey victims if needed. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Joel Osteen, Victoria Osteen
Posted at 3:07 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 15:07:03-05

An undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found in a wall at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

The discovery was made public when the plumber, who found the money, spoke on a morning show at 100.3 The Bull.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the plumber said, according to NBC affiliate KPRC. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

The Houston Chronicle reports that the church confirmed the discovery.

"Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation," a church representative said in a statement.

The discovery comes seven years after the church reported that $600,000 in cash and checks were stolen from a safe.

According to the Houston Chronicle, no arrests were made in the case.

At this point, it's unclear whether the newly-discovered money is the same as the cash and checks that were stolen in 2014.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019