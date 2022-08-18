Plane lands on Southern California roadway

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A small plane made a hard landing near San Diego on Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the plane landed on Greenfield Drive and came to rest under the Interstate 8 overpass around 10:30 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the pilot to land on the roadway.

The pilot was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. There are no reports of injuries on the ground.

In a tweet, El Cajon Police advised the public to avoid the immediate area due to the police and fire department response.

