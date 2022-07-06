Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Parade mass shooting suspect denied bond in first hearing, prosecutors said he confessed to massacre

Shooting July Fourth Parade
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 12:05:51-04

Robert E. Crimo III, the suspect accused of killing seven and wounding dozens at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois, faced a judge Wednesday and will not be given the opportunity to post bond.

Crimo was charged with seven counts of murder on Tuesday.

"We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks," said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. "He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade. He accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration-goers."

Prosecutors said he confessed to the shooting. They said Crimo offered the confession voluntarily.

"His statement was voluntary...He went into details about what he had done. He admitted to what he had done," said lead prosecutor Eric Rinehart, Lake County state's attorney.

Rinehart added that Crimo did not intentionally leave a weapon behind and that the firearm recovered on the scene fell out of a bag.

Crimo notified the court Wednesay that he does not have an attorney. Tom Durkin, who was slated to be his attorney, said he cannot provide representation. Crimo will meet with a public defender before his next hearing, which was scheduled for July 28.

Covelli said on Wednesday that Crimo went to Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, saw another celebration, and "seriously contemplated" committing another attack. Covelli said Crimo had 60 rounds when he was in Madison.

Covelli would not say why Crimo went to Wisconsin in the first place.

Rinehart said additional charges will be filed, including attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm against those he wounded during the attack.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019