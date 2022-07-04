Panel: Witnesses come forward to Jan. 6 Committee following aide's testimony

In the days following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s surprising testimony, additional witnesses have come forward to the Jan. 6 Committee, Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN’s New Day.

Hutchinson testified under oath to the committee last week that President Donald Trump was irate when the Secret Service would not take him to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump told supporters he would join them at the Capitol during the counting of Electoral College electors but was denied that opportunity by his security detail, Hutchinson testified.

Hutchinson also revealed that Trump was aware that some of those in attendance at his “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, was armed and ordered the Secret Service to stop screening attendees for weapons.

“This happens every day; every day we get new people that come forward and say, ‘Hey, I didn't think maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important, but now that you guys are like, I do see this plays in here,’” Kinzinger said. “She is gonna go down in history as I mean, people can forget the names of every one of us on the committee. They will not forget her name.”

Meanwhile, Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney told ABC’s “This Week” that the committee could make a criminal referral to the Justice Department against Trump. Cheney and Kinzinger are the only two Republicans serving on the committee.

“I think we may well as a committee have a view on that and if you just think about it from the perspective of what kind of man knows that a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol and further incites that mob when his own vice president is under threat, when the Congress is under threat,” she said. “It's just -- it’s very chilling, and I think certainly we will, you know, continue to present to the American people what we found.”