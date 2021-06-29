Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Pacific Northwest heatwave kept road crews busy with emergency repairs

items.[0].image.alt
Washington State Department of Transportation
WSDOT crews stayed busy during the heat wave that caused roads to buckle and crack
WSDOTroads.jpeg
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:25:18-04

The record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest kept transportation crews working, as roads buckled and needed emergency repairs.

Seattle hit 108 degrees Monday, a record, before falling at least 10 degrees Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation Twitter account kept drivers and Seattle residents up-to-date on emergency road repairs and cracks that formed throughout the record-setting heatwave.

Some repairs just couldn’t be completed in the heat and crews worked overnight to patch cracks and roadways.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020