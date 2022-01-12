Olympic sprinter killed in head-on crash in Texas

Deon Lendore, who won an Olympic bronze medal for Trinidad & Tobago, was killed in a head-on crash near College Station, Texas, on Monday.

According to CBS News, Lendore's vehicle drifted across the centerline, sideswiped a vehicle and then hit another vehicle.

Lendore was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M and was reportedly driving home from practice at the time of the crash.

CNN reports that a person in one of the other vehicles was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Trinidad & Tobago Olympic Committee expressed shock after learning about Lendore's death.

"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore," a statement on Twitter says.

In addition to competing in the Olympics, Lendore was an NCAA champion in the 400m event.