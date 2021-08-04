Olympic skateboarding event featured battle of the teenagers

TOKYO — TOKYO - Sky Brown, a 13-year-old from Great Britain, prevented a Japanese sweep in women's park skateboarding.

The self-taught skateboarder claimed the bronze medal in the Olympic event, behind Japan's Sakura Yosozumi, 19, and Kokona Hiraki, who is 12 years old.

The medalists have a combined age of 44.

The BBC reports Brown is the youngest person to ever represent the British Olympic team.

“It was unbelievable,” Brown said after winning the bronze. “Even right now, it feels like a dream."

The teenager felt at home at the Olympics. Her mother is Japanese and her father is British.

Brown benefited from the Olympic postponement. She was involved in an accident while training in May 2020. She reportedly fractured her skull, broke her left arm and suffered lacerations to her heart and lungs.

“That was a hard time for my parents … so coming back is so cool and it made me stronger,” Brown told reporters.