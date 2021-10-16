Ohio Woman busy making handmade pet costumes for Halloween

MENTOR, Ohio (WEWS) — Halloween is just around the corner and holiday lovers are preparing their costumes. While, most of the time, children are the center of attention with cute costumes and masks, pet owners are preparing to spend the big bucks, too.

The National Retail Federation reported one in five people will dress up their pets for Halloween this year.

For pet owners in Ohio, a shop based in Mentor sells handmade pet costumes.

"I just go and I look at fabric and we decide 'Oh, that would be cute as such and such...," said Jennifer Brhel. "I'll look on the internet and get different ideas."

Brhel is the owner of The Posh Pet Boutique.

"Cause I love animals and dogs are my life," she said. "Like, my whole world revolves around dogs."

Brhel, who's worked several other jobs in years past, said hand making the pet costumes brings her joy. She's held several pet fashion shows, dressed pups for game day and everything in between. And with Halloween rapidly approaching, she said the business is booming.

Meg Shaw

"I've been kinda busy, and we have the two shops now so I'm like trying to keep up," Brhel said. "I've made a ducky with a hood, some pumpkins, a peacock. Just fun. Whatever they come up with I'll make."

The National Retail Federation says the top five pet costumes are: pumpkin, hot dog, superhero, bumblebee and a ghost. Costumes at the Posh Pet Boutique range in price from $20 to $50, depending on their size and amount of embellishments.

Meg Shaw

The small business owner said she's thrilled to be busy again because the pandemic put a screeching halt on sales. At times, Brhel said she wanted to give it up, but her business partner convinced her to stick it out.

"It was kind of a year off, as much as I hate to say that, like we don't even count last year," she said. "So many businesses, little businesses like this, went out of business and I'm thankful we didn't."

