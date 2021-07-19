Official: Haiti's interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's elections minister says that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press Monday that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry will lead the country.

According to the AP, it was unclear how Joseph would step down.

Once he steps down, Pierre said, Joseph would return to being the minister of foreign affairs.

Moise had designated Henry to replace Joseph a day before he was killed.

Earlier this month, Moïse was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unidentified people.

A few days later, officials arrested six people, two of which were Haitian Americans.

Officials also arrested a man in his 60s living in Florida who identified himself as a doctor.

The change follows a statement Saturday from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Joseph, calling on Henry to form a government.