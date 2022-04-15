NYC honors transit heroes following subway attack

New York City Mayor Eric Adams honored members of the city’s Metropolitan Transit Authority on Friday following this week’s mass shooting.

Frank R. James is accused of wounding 10 people in the New York subway. He was arrested on Wednesday and faced a judge Thursday.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber credited those in the subway system for assisting each other.

“But we also saw in that moment of emergency, the way New Yorkers respond,” he said during an interview on MSNBC. “You saw people helping people who are wounded. You saw people standing over people to try to make sure they had the best chance of recovery and looking after each other.”

John Samuelson, a member of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, credited transportation workers for evacuating trains during an interview with NPR.

“These New York City transit workers that acted so heroically today, evacuating the multiple train stations - whether any of them got hurt. And also, thankfully, none of the workers were injured,” he said.