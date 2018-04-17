NY to Richmond flight makes emergency landing at Dulles

ABC NEWS - A Delta flight traveling from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Richmond, Virginia made an emergency landing at Dulles airport in Virginia, due to a landing gear issue, ABC News reports.

This is the second emergency landing of a commercial flight for the day, with both taking place on the Eastern Seaboard. A Southwest flight, also departing from LaGuardia, en route to Dallas, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine potentially sustained damage.

So far no injuries have been reported in either incident.