Novak Djokovic gets medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccine, will defend Australian Open title

Bernat Armangue/AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 3, 2021. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup in Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season. Cup organizers didn't give a reason. The 34-year-old Serbian has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months and Australia’s strict regulations require all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Posted at 7:35 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 19:35:24-05

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic will attempt to defend his Australian Open title this month.

The Serbian said on social media that he received a medical exemption that allows him to play in the tournament despite not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission," Djokovic said on Instagram.

The Australian Open is requiring players to be fully vaccinated against the virus this year or receive a medical exemption that was granted from an independent panel.

Djokovic had previously refused to discuss his vaccination status, saying it was a personal matter.

The Australian Open has been Djokovic's most successful grand slam tournament. He has been crowned champion nine times.

Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be going for a record-setting 21st grand slam title in Melbourne. They are currently tied with Roger Federer with 20 grand slam titles apiece.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.

