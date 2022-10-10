Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

North Dakota pizza employee signs with Patriots

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 3.31.18 PM.png
Losson Leonard via KFYR via CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 3.31.18 PM.png
Posted at 4:35 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 16:35:53-04

Sebastian Gutierrez went from making pizzas to the NFL.

Gutierrez stood out at Uncle Maddie's pizza in North Dakota, KFYR-TV reported.

"I saw him behind the line making pizzas, and I just, ya know, I thought that my manager Denise must have hired someone to head off security, I guess," the pizza shop's owner Losson Leonard told the news outlet.

Leonard says he learned that his 6'6" employee was recruited to play ball at Minot State.

Gutierrez also told him that he made pizzas while working on making it to the NFL.

"He's like, 'You're my favorite pizza place, so might as well get a job here.' So that's what happened," Leonard told the news outlet. "My manager Denise gave him a job, and he worked for us two, three days a week whenever he could when he's not training and stuff like that."

Leonard said he and others are proud of Gutierrez, who recently signed with the New England Patriots' practice squad on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019