No.1 Prospect in the Class of 2022, Travis Hunter Commits to Jackson State University

Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State made a big move that is shaking the college football world.

On national signing day, Deion Sanders made a prime time move by swiping the nations top recruit from his alma mater Florida State. Five star recruit Travis Hunter who is a lifelong Seminole fan had originally committed to Florida State in 2020 but flipped his decision today to commit to the HBCU Jackson State University. This isn't the first time Coach Sanders has been able to recruit a five star recruit in the program but Sanders has done something no FCS program has ever done which is bring in a No. 1 overall prospect.

The irony of this move is that Sanders was able to get Hunter from Florida State which is also where Sanders was a college standout before his playing career in the NFL. Sanders so far has brought a lot of talent into Jackson, Mississippi, but this has to be his most impressive move of them all and is taking college football by storm. Jackson State will take on South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday.