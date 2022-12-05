Nike reportedly drops Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

Nike has officially split with Kyrie Irving.

A spokesperson for Irving told CNBC that the two parties "have mutually decided to part ways."

Nike suspended its contract with Irving in November. The Brooklyn Nets star came under fire in October after sharing a link to an antisemitic film.

Irving, who calls himself a "free thinker," initially took a defensive stance when he was asked about the movie, saying he is not antisemitic. He eventually apologized

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote in a post on Instagram. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary."

According to The Associated Press, Irving signed with Nike in 2011. His endorsement deal reportedly earned him $11 million a year.

Irving served an 8-game suspension for his actions.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, met with Irving. He said he does not believe Irving is antisemitic.