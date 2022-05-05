New York sheriff creates database to help find lost pets

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — A sheriff in New York has created a new initiative he hopes will help owners reunite with their pets if they ever go missing.

On Tuesday, Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. announced the creation of the Lost Pet Network.

It's a database pet owners can enroll their animals into to help them locate their animals, alerting deputy sheriffs and local municipalities to the pet's information.

“As Suffolk County Sheriff, my priority is keeping residents safe, and that extends to the four-legged members of our communities," Sheriff Toulon said in a news release. "The Sheriff’s Lost Pet Network will help Deputy Sheriffs and other municipal partners swiftly and safely locate residents’ missing pets by utilizing an ID-driven database. I look forward to embarking on this new program that will hopefully return more dogs and cats back to their loving families."

The new initiative will provide pet owners with a printed pet identification card.

According to the American Humane Society, about 10 million pets get lost each year in the U.S., and only 15% of dogs and 2% of cats who end up in shelters and aren't chipped get reunited with their owners.

“This is another valuable tool that can assist pet owners when locating a lost pet. We commend Sheriff Toulon for creating this worthwhile program and look forward to its success,” said Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter.