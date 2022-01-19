Watch
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials

Posted at 2:22 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 02:22:18-05

The New York attorney general’s office says its civil investigation has uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump's company used “fraudulent or misleading” asset valuations to get loans and tax benefits.

In a court filing late Tuesday, Attorney General Letitia James’ office said evidence showed that the Trump Organization routinely misrepresented the value of its properties and golf clubs in financial statements.

The filing said investigators haven't yet decided whether to bring a civil lawsuit in connection with the allegations, but they want to question Trump as part of the probe.

Trump's lawyers say the investigation is politically motivated.

