New Mexico rescue crews save injured hiker stranded on mountain

New Mexico State Police
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 28, 2022
Authorities in New Mexico say they were able to rescue an injured hiker who was stranded more than 9,000 feet in the air.

The helicopter's camera captured the rescue.

In a news release, New Mexico State Police said they were called out at 4 p.m. on Jan. 22 to assist in rescuing an unidentified 50-year-old woman in the LaDrones Mountains in Socorro County.

Officials said a deputy and a paramedic attended to the hiker while a police helicopter was called in to assist.

According to the post, a police rescue specialist was lowered down to the injured woman and hoisted her onto the helicopter, which took her to an ambulance transporting her to a local hospital.

Police said the woman's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

